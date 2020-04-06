Who is the Top Investor In American International Group Inc. (AIG)?

American International Group Inc. (NYSE: AIG) is -60.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.07 and a high of $58.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The AIG stock was last observed hovering at around $21.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.79% off its average median price target of $53.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.52% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 41.54% higher than the price target low of $35.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.46, the stock is -19.80% and -48.19% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.54 million and changing -3.72% at the moment leaves the stock -59.31% off its SMA200. AIG registered -54.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.84 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.01.

The stock witnessed a -49.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -60.16%, and is -19.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.42% over the week and 13.04% over the month.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) has around 46000 employees, a market worth around $19.27B and $49.92B in sales. and $49.92B in sales Current P/E ratio is 5.55 and Fwd P/E is 4.00. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.32% and -65.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.50%).

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Analyst Forecasts

American International Group Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.06 with sales reaching $11.75B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -9.00% in year-over-year returns.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Top Institutional Holders

1,152 institutions hold shares in American International Group Inc. (AIG), with 1.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.12% while institutional investors hold 95.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 941.90M, and float is at 872.36M with Short Float at 1.85%. Institutions hold 95.29% of the Float.

American International Group Inc. (AIG) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at American International Group Inc. (AIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Macia Seraina, the company’s EVP & CEO, Blackboard. SEC filings show that Macia Seraina sold 7,550 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 13 at a price of $56.00 per share for a total of $422800.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11055.0 shares.

American International Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 that Vaughan Therese M (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 and was made at $51.71 per share for $51710.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1000.0 shares of the AIG stock.

American International Group Inc. (AIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aegon N.V. (AEG) that is trading -54.98% down over the past 12 months. Prudential plc (PUK) is -39.29% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.48% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 18.27 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.57.