Who is the Top Investor In Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA)?

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (NYSE: PAA) is -71.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.00 and a high of $25.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The PAA stock was last observed hovering at around $5.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.04% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -3.8% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.19, the stock is -14.77% and -56.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.85 million and changing -0.19% at the moment leaves the stock -71.77% off its SMA200. PAA registered -78.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -74.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.18.

The stock witnessed a -60.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -72.48%, and is -6.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.96% over the week and 21.91% over the month.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $4.05B and $33.67B in sales. and $33.67B in sales Current P/E ratio is 1.97 and Fwd P/E is 3.28. Profit margin for the company is 5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.00% and -79.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.46 with sales reaching $9.41B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.30% in year-over-year returns.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Top Institutional Holders

438 institutions hold shares in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA), with 285.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 39.28% while institutional investors hold 85.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 780.71M, and float is at 442.06M with Short Float at 3.67%. Institutions hold 51.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Alps Advisors Inc. with over 42.11 million shares valued at $774.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.78% of the PAA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC with 38.74 million shares valued at $712.36 million to account for 5.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Harvest Fund Advisors, LLC which holds 34.92 million shares representing 4.80% and valued at over $642.17 million, while Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. holds 3.71% of the shares totaling 27.0 million with a market value of $496.58 million.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Chiang Willie CW, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that Chiang Willie CW bought 45,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $5.45 per share for a total of $247530.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 223302.0 shares.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Goebel Jeremy L. (EVP – Commercial) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $6.66 per share for $19990.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 108051.0 shares of the PAA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, PEFANIS HARRY N (President & CCO) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $6.96 for $139270.0. The insider now directly holds 650,194 shares of Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA).

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Phillips 66 Partners LP (PSXP) that is trading -27.25% down over the past 12 months. Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (BKEP) is -17.31% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 28.73% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.56 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.22.