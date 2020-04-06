Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE)?

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) is 5.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.90 and a high of $42.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The SPCE stock was last observed hovering at around $12.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.77% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 69.53% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 49.21% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.19, the stock is -17.31% and -39.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.57 million and changing -5.94% at the moment leaves the stock -5.56% off its SMA200. SPCE registered 19.39% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.45.

The stock witnessed a -49.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.22%, and is -20.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.76% over the week and 17.36% over the month.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) has around 721 employees, a market worth around $2.65B and $3.80M in sales. and $3.80M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 76.67% and -71.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.60%).

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $320k over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post 14.30% year-over-year.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Top Institutional Holders

118 institutions hold shares in Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE), with 141.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 72.46% while institutional investors hold 74.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 217.15M, and float is at 53.69M with Short Float at 30.51%. Institutions hold 20.45% of the Float.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 16 times.