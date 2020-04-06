Why has Exelon Corporation (EXC) dropped -2.12 in last trading?

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) is -28.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.28 and a high of $51.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The EXC stock was last observed hovering at around $34.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.93%.

Currently trading at $32.75, the stock is -8.77% and -23.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.33 million and changing -5.57% at the moment leaves the stock -28.12% off its SMA200. EXC registered -34.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $40.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.75.

The stock witnessed a -29.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.13%, and is -7.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.48% over the week and 9.54% over the month.

Exelon Corporation (EXC) has around 32713 employees, a market worth around $32.88B and $34.44B in sales. and $34.44B in sales Current P/E ratio is 10.87 and Fwd P/E is 10.94. Profit margin for the company is 8.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.85% and -36.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.10%).

Exelon Corporation (EXC) Analyst Forecasts

Exelon Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.84 with sales reaching $8.77B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -3.80% in year-over-year returns.

Exelon Corporation (EXC) Top Institutional Holders

1,326 institutions hold shares in Exelon Corporation (EXC), with 2.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.26% while institutional investors hold 81.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.00B, and float is at 971.47M with Short Float at 1.27%. Institutions hold 81.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 84.29 million shares valued at $3.84 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.68% of the EXC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 72.4 million shares valued at $3.3 billion to account for 7.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 60.06 million shares representing 6.18% and valued at over $2.74 billion, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 5.10% of the shares totaling 49.54 million with a market value of $2.26 billion.

Exelon Corporation (EXC) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Exelon Corporation (EXC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 37 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BUTLER CALVIN JR, the company’s CEO, BGE. SEC filings show that BUTLER CALVIN JR sold 31,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 28 at a price of $47.59 per share for a total of $1.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25331.0 shares.

Exelon Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 18 that Cornew Kenneth W. (Sr. EVP, Pres & CEO Generation) sold a total of 54,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 18 and was made at $49.82 per share for $2.71 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 69513.0 shares of the EXC stock.

Exelon Corporation (EXC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ameren Corporation (AEE) that is trading -3.93% down over the past 12 months. Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) is 4.67% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -23.9% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 15.24 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.44.