Why should you buy stock in Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG)?

Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE: SPG) is -68.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.25 and a high of $186.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The SPG stock was last observed hovering at around $44.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.71%.

Currently trading at $46.72, the stock is -31.87% and -57.20% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.74 million and changing 6.16% at the moment leaves the stock -67.04% off its SMA200. SPG registered -74.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -68.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $91.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $134.38.

The stock witnessed a -61.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -67.86%, and is -19.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.47% over the week and 15.16% over the month.

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $15.31B and $5.76B in sales. and $5.76B in sales Current P/E ratio is 6.86 and Fwd P/E is 6.39. Profit margin for the company is 36.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.58% and -74.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.50%).

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) Analyst Forecasts

Simon Property Group Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.62 with sales reaching $1.28B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.20% in year-over-year returns.

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) Top Institutional Holders

1,156 institutions hold shares in Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG), with 1.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.49% while institutional investors hold 100.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 327.60M, and float is at 305.38M with Short Float at 5.27%. Institutions hold 100.06% of the Float.

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GLASSCOCK LARRY C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GLASSCOCK LARRY C bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 19 at a price of $58.98 per share for a total of $589788.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24661.0 shares.

Simon Property Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that SELIG STEFAN M (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $46.18 per share for $692625.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18010.0 shares of the SPG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, LEIBOWITZ REUBEN S (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $50.15 for $50145.0. The insider now directly holds 37,769 shares of Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG).

Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) that is trading -67.50% down over the past 12 months. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) is -9.18% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.78% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 18.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.