Why should you buy stock in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU)?

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE: SU) is -50.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.60 and a high of $34.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The SU stock was last observed hovering at around $16.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.61% off its average median price target of $21.15 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.81% off the consensus price target high of $37.60 offered by analysts, but current levels are -10.85% lower than the price target low of $14.65 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.24, the stock is 9.72% and -31.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.05 million and changing -3.62% at the moment leaves the stock -44.31% off its SMA200. SU registered -50.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.68.

The stock witnessed a -37.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.52%, and is 38.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.37% over the week and 14.28% over the month.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) has around 12889 employees, a market worth around $27.10B and $27.36B in sales. and $27.36B in sales Current P/E ratio is 12.55 and Fwd P/E is 9.79. Profit margin for the company is 7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 69.08% and -53.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Analyst Forecasts

Suncor Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $7.54B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.10% in year-over-year returns.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) Top Institutional Holders

907 institutions hold shares in Suncor Energy Inc. (SU), with 198.49k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.01% while institutional investors hold 72.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.67B, and float is at 1.53B with Short Float at 0.88%. Institutions hold 72.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 75.51 million shares valued at $2.48 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 4.93% of the SU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Royal Bank of Canada with 73.46 million shares valued at $2.41 billion to account for 4.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 47.77 million shares representing 3.12% and valued at over $1.57 billion, while Invesco Ltd. holds 3.07% of the shares totaling 47.0 million with a market value of $1.54 billion.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TOTAL S.A. (TOT) that is trading -36.34% down over the past 12 months. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -52.21% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.21% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.38.