Why should you buy stock in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY)?

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) is -49.21% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.10 and a high of $31.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The WY stock was last observed hovering at around $15.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5% off its average median price target of $27.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.52% off the consensus price target high of $33.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 38.64% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.34, the stock is -17.19% and -38.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.14 million and changing -3.16% at the moment leaves the stock -43.16% off its SMA200. WY registered -42.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -43.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.42.

The stock witnessed a -43.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.89%, and is -10.81% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.41% over the week and 10.64% over the month.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) has around 9400 employees, a market worth around $12.15B and $6.55B in sales. and $6.55B in sales Fwd P/E is 19.37. Profit margin for the company is -1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.10% and -51.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Weyerhaeuser Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $1.66B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -110.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.90% in year-over-year returns.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Top Institutional Holders

1,224 institutions hold shares in Weyerhaeuser Company (WY), with 2.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.27% while institutional investors hold 79.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 792.33M, and float is at 743.44M with Short Float at 1.31%. Institutions hold 79.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 109.97 million shares valued at $3.32 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 14.75% of the WY Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 53.34 million shares valued at $1.61 billion to account for 7.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are First Eagle Investment Management, LLC which holds 41.53 million shares representing 5.57% and valued at over $1.25 billion, while Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds 5.34% of the shares totaling 39.81 million with a market value of $1.2 billion.

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 33 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lewis Sara Grootwassink, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Lewis Sara Grootwassink bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $17.96 per share for a total of $89800.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 17478.0 shares.

Weyerhaeuser Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 17 that Wold David M (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 17 and was made at $17.95 per share for $35900.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19588.0 shares of the WY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Wold David M (VP & Chief Accounting Officer) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $25.19 for $25190.0. The insider now directly holds 17,588 shares of Weyerhaeuser Company (WY).

Weyerhaeuser Company (WY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) that is trading -82.17% down over the past 12 months. Ventas Inc. (VTR) is -63.91% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.05% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 9.97 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.76.