Will Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is -11.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $147.95 and a high of $231.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The BABA stock was last observed hovering at around $188.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.79%.

Currently trading at $187.11, the stock is -1.24% and -8.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.27 million and changing -0.95% at the moment leaves the stock -0.66% off its SMA200. BABA registered 3.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $197.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $196.30.

The stock witnessed a -11.52% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.77%, and is -0.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.13% over the week and 4.25% over the month.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) has around 116519 employees, a market worth around $519.88B and $69.14B in sales. and $69.14B in sales Current P/E ratio is 20.36 and Fwd P/E is 21.59. Profit margin for the company is 35.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.47% and -19.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Analyst Forecasts

Alibaba Group Holding Limited quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $6.76 with sales reaching $107.78B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 821.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 693.30% in year-over-year returns.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) Top Institutional Holders

2,592 institutions hold shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), with 667.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.37% while institutional investors hold 65.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.78B, and float is at 2.56B with Short Float at 1.25%. Institutions hold 48.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 88.99 million shares valued at $18.87 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 3.32% of the BABA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 70.62 million shares valued at $14.98 billion to account for 2.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 62.43 million shares representing 2.33% and valued at over $13.24 billion, while Baillie Gifford and Company holds 1.93% of the shares totaling 51.7 million with a market value of $10.97 billion.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) that is trading -70.93% down over the past 12 months. eBay Inc. (EBAY) is -22.71% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.55% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 29.49 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.62.