Will Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Bionano Genomics Inc. (NASDAQ: BNGO) is -77.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $4.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The BNGO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.28, the stock is -44.01% and -67.29% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.2 million and changing 5.89% at the moment leaves the stock -78.73% off its SMA200. BNGO registered -93.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -59.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7079 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9318.

The stock witnessed a -75.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -77.64%, and is -38.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.11% over the week and 22.46% over the month.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) has around 97 employees, a market worth around $10.19M and $10.10M in sales. and $10.10M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 10.00% and -94.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-114.90%).

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Analyst Forecasts

Bionano Genomics Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $2.79M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -15.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -30.50% in year-over-year returns.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO), with 3.93M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.41% while institutional investors hold 11.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.05M, and float is at 32.82M with Short Float at 5.44%. Institutions hold 10.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Sio Capital Management, LLC with over 1.21 million shares valued at $1.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.21% of the BNGO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC with 252776.0 shares valued at $313442.0 to account for 0.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Virtu Financial LLC which holds 60904.0 shares representing 0.16% and valued at over $75520.0, while Two Sigma Investments, LP holds 0.15% of the shares totaling 57328.0 with a market value of $71086.0.

Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Bionano Genomics Inc. (BNGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.