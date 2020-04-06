Will iBio Inc. (IBIO) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

iBio Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) is 275.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.05 and a high of $3.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The IBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.87% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 96.87% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.94, the stock is -29.91% and 1.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.28 million and changing -9.22% at the moment leaves the stock 60.78% off its SMA200. IBIO registered 13.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 77.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2224 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.5308.

The stock witnessed a -58.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 199.10%, and is -18.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.60% over the week and 19.95% over the month.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) has around 7 employees, a market worth around $98.95M and $1.70M in sales. and $1.70M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 1770.00% and -72.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-57.60%).

iBio Inc. (IBIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for iBio Inc. (IBIO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

iBio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.70% this year.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) Top Institutional Holders

20 institutions hold shares in iBio Inc. (IBIO), with 6.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.78% while institutional investors hold 12.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 105.83M, and float is at 92.65M with Short Float at 7.98%. Institutions hold 11.27% of the Float.

iBio Inc. (IBIO) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at iBio Inc. (IBIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.