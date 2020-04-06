Will Matador Resources Company (MTDR) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Matador Resources Company (NYSE: MTDR) is -84.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.11 and a high of $22.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The MTDR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.35% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -177.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.77, the stock is 16.22% and -68.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.46 million and changing 4.14% at the moment leaves the stock -80.65% off its SMA200. MTDR registered -85.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -82.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.6876 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.0196.

The stock witnessed a -69.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -85.60%, and is 17.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.48% over the week and 32.25% over the month.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) has around 304 employees, a market worth around $373.78M and $983.70M in sales. and $983.70M in sales Current P/E ratio is 3.70 and Fwd P/E is 3.15. Profit margin for the company is 8.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 149.55% and -87.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.80%).

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Matador Resources Company (MTDR) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Matador Resources Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $251.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -68.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 44.40% in year-over-year returns.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Top Institutional Holders

354 institutions hold shares in Matador Resources Company (MTDR), with 6.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.73% while institutional investors hold 112.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 134.94M, and float is at 109.90M with Short Float at 28.48%. Institutions hold 106.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 14.0 million shares valued at $251.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.01% of the MTDR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.53 million shares valued at $189.29 million to account for 9.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 7.57 million shares representing 6.49% and valued at over $135.96 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.55% of the shares totaling 6.47 million with a market value of $116.29 million.

Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Insider Activity

A total of 70 insider transactions have happened at Matador Resources Company (MTDR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 53 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Baribault Reynald, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Baribault Reynald bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $1.95 per share for a total of $4875.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7500.0 shares.

Matador Resources Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that FORRESTER ROGERS JULIA P. (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $2.00 per share for $10000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5800.0 shares of the MTDR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, Baribault Reynald (Director) acquired 53,000 shares at an average price of $2.09 for $111000.0. The insider now directly holds 70,500 shares of Matador Resources Company (MTDR).

Matador Resources Company (MTDR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) that is trading -94.57% down over the past 12 months. Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. (BCEI) is -37.10% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 22.82% from the last report on Feb 13, 2020 to stand at a total of 24.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.47.