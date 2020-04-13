A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) shares are -38.19% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.64% or -$0.72 lower in the latest trading session. Comparatively, the stock is down -38.17% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 6.76% and 2.74% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 16, 2020, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the XOM stock is a Underperform, while earlier, Argus had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on April 02, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the XOM stock is a “Hold. 4 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 3 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $43.13 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $49.00. The forecasts give the Exxon Mobil Corporation stock a price target range of $62.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $34.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 30.44% or -26.85%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -4.70% in the current quarter to $0.18, down from the $0.55 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.4, down -21.70% from $2.24 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.16 and $0.83. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.87 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 41 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 44 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,128,368 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 228,976. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 71,629 and 3,096 in purchases and sales respectively.

Duffin Neil W, a Vice President at the company, bought 30,000 shares worth $1.09 million at $36.41 per share on Mar 18. The Senior Vice President had earlier bought another 30,000 XOM shares valued at $1.01 million on Mar 19. The shares were bought at $33.80 per share. WELDON WILLIAM C (Director) bought 4,591 shares at $43.56 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $199983.0 while WELDON WILLIAM C, (Director) bought 4,180 shares on Mar 06 for $201016.0 with each share fetching $48.09.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL), on the other hand, is trading around $40.22 with a market cap of $8.55B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $87.31 and spell out a more modest performance – a 53.93% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.69 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 68 times at Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 30 times and accounting for 347,416 shares. Insider sales totaled 212,171 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 38 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 38.58M shares after the latest sales, with 0.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.00% with a share float percentage of 170.42M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. having a total of 974 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 18.57 million shares worth more than $2.48 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 12.27 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.64 billion and represent 5.87% of shares outstanding.