A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: First American Financial Corporation (FAF)

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is -9.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.36 and a high of $66.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The FAF stock was last observed hovering at around $53.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.71% off its average median price target of $56.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.39% off the consensus price target high of $59.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -10.15% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $52.87, the stock is 6.36% and 14.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing -1.33% at the moment leaves the stock -5.66% off its SMA200. FAF registered 0.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.73 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $54.07.

The stock witnessed a 13.99% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.23%, and is 0.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.09% over the week and 3.79% over the month.

First American Financial Corporation (FAF) has around 18412 employees, a market worth around $6.07B and $6.31B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.10 and Fwd P/E is 13.25. Profit margin for the company is 10.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.07% and -20.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.00%).

First American Financial Corporation (FAF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First American Financial Corporation (FAF) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First American Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.64 with sales reaching $1.3B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 48.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.40% in year-over-year returns.

First American Financial Corporation (FAF) Top Institutional Holders

579 institutions hold shares in First American Financial Corporation (FAF), with 3.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.03% while institutional investors hold 90.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 113.56M, and float is at 107.95M with Short Float at 1.79%. Institutions hold 87.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 11.89 million shares valued at $504.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.67% of the FAF Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 11.31 million shares valued at $479.55 million to account for 10.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 6.55 million shares representing 5.88% and valued at over $277.97 million, while Ariel Investments, LLC holds 2.90% of the shares totaling 3.23 million with a market value of $136.82 million.

First American Financial Corporation (FAF) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at First American Financial Corporation (FAF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DEGIORGIO KENNETH D, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that DEGIORGIO KENNETH D sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 06 at a price of $65.90 per share for a total of $1.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.37 million shares.

First American Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 01 that Seaton Mark Edward (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 8,069 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 01 and was made at $61.93 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the FAF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 30, Leavell Christopher Michael (COO of Subsidiary) disposed off 10,006 shares at an average price of $57.99 for $0.58 million. The insider now directly holds 137,010 shares of First American Financial Corporation (FAF).

First American Financial Corporation (FAF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) that is trading -51.25% down over the past 12 months. Stewart Information Services Corporation (STC) is -16.57% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.55% from the last report on Apr 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.73.