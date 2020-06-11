A peek at Immunic Inc. (IMUX): Who has invested in It?

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) is 22.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.19 and a high of $19.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The IMUX stock was last observed hovering at around $12.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.91% off its average median price target of $47.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 79.85% off the consensus price target high of $59.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 72.98% higher than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.89, the stock is 6.76% and 29.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.68 million and changing -7.11% at the moment leaves the stock 29.59% off its SMA200. IMUX registered 31.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.46.

The stock witnessed a 18.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.42%, and is -2.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.11% over the week and 10.71% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 183.77% and -37.59% from its 52-week high.

Immunic Inc. (IMUX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Immunic Inc. (IMUX) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Immunic Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.76.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.40% this year.

Immunic Inc. (IMUX) Top Institutional Holders

36 institutions hold shares in Immunic Inc. (IMUX), with 293.99k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.30% while institutional investors hold 24.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.75M, and float is at 11.21M with Short Float at 1.30%. Institutions hold 24.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Omega Fund Management (US) Inc. with over 1.37 million shares valued at $8.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.72% of the IMUX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Artal Group S.A. with 0.63 million shares valued at $3.81 million to account for 4.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 67931.0 shares representing 0.53% and valued at over $0.41 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 0.25% of the shares totaling 32418.0 with a market value of $0.2 million.

Immunic Inc. (IMUX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Immunic Inc. (IMUX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nash Duane, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Nash Duane sold 4,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 04 at a price of $6.96 per share for a total of $30624.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10032.0 shares.