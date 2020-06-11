Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) turns bearish with loss of -0.18 points

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) is -16.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.48 and a high of $8.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The ALDX stock was last observed hovering at around $5.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $27.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.76% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 67.73% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.84, the stock is 9.89% and 43.62% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing -3.59% at the moment leaves the stock 1.97% off its SMA200. ALDX registered -27.44% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.7407 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.3557.

The stock witnessed a 63.51% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 73.48%, and is 4.31% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.39% over the week and 13.06% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 227.03% and -39.88% from its 52-week high.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.34.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.10% this year.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) Top Institutional Holders

109 institutions hold shares in Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX), with 1.19M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.01% while institutional investors hold 68.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.21M, and float is at 25.52M with Short Float at 2.64%. Institutions hold 65.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Perceptive Advisors Llc with over 3.09 million shares valued at $7.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.36% of the ALDX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Prosight Management, LP with 2.04 million shares valued at $5.03 million to account for 6.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.61 million shares representing 5.42% and valued at over $3.99 million, while FMR, LLC holds 4.05% of the shares totaling 1.21 million with a market value of $2.98 million.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DOUGLAS RICHARD, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DOUGLAS RICHARD bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $2.75 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 that Brady Todd C (President and CEO) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 and was made at $5.10 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.65 million shares of the ALDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 30, Brady Todd C (President and CEO) acquired 8,710 shares at an average price of $5.68 for $49483.0. The insider now directly holds 632,216 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX).

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (FPRX) that is -33.66% lower over the past 12 months. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN) is 97.69% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 33.96% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.61.