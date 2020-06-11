Analysts suggest EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP) could spike 5.46% in a year

EVO Payments Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOP) is -6.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.12 and a high of $31.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The EVOP stock was last observed hovering at around $24.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $22.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 5.46% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -29.37% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.58, the stock is 11.18% and 32.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.69 million and changing -1.64% at the moment leaves the stock -0.52% off its SMA200. EVOP registered -16.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.97.

The stock witnessed a 21.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.75%, and is 5.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.83% over the week and 4.82% over the month.

EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP) has around 2400 employees, a market worth around $1.86B and $485.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 36.41. Profit margin for the company is -2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 142.89% and -23.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EVO Payments Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $84.91M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -29.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -43.40% in year-over-year returns.

EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP) Top Institutional Holders

215 institutions hold shares in EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP), with 359.02k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.87% while institutional investors hold 110.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.26M, and float is at 40.30M with Short Float at 3.83%. Institutions hold 109.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Brown Advisory Inc. with over 3.79 million shares valued at $57.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.15% of the EVOP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.65 million shares valued at $55.89 million to account for 8.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.0 million shares representing 7.26% and valued at over $45.94 million, while Victory Capital Management Inc. holds 5.67% of the shares totaling 2.34 million with a market value of $35.86 million.

EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by de Groot Steven J, the company’s EVP, General Counsel. SEC filings show that de Groot Steven J sold 9,666 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 at a price of $24.56 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

EVO Payments Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that Chancy Mark A (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $20.32 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5000.0 shares of the EVOP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Garabedian John (Director) acquired 6,042 shares at an average price of $16.63 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 38,420 shares of EVO Payments Inc. (EVOP).