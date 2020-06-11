Benefytt Technologies Inc. (BFYT) – The 58.09% Upside Potential Remains

By
Andrew Francis
-

Benefytt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: BFYT) is -2.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.60 and a high of $31.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The BFYT stock was last observed hovering at around $19.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.85% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.85% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 52.85% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.86, the stock is -10.00% and -14.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.5 million and changing -4.31% at the moment leaves the stock -16.06% off its SMA200. BFYT registered -34.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 2.17%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.85.

The stock witnessed a -11.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -30.87%, and is -4.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.28% over the week and 7.62% over the month.

Benefytt Technologies Inc. (BFYT) has around 342 employees, a market worth around $260.27M and $366.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.50. Profit margin for the company is -4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.90% and -40.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.10%).

Benefytt Technologies Inc. (BFYT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Benefytt Technologies Inc. (BFYT) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Benefytt Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $45.85M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 154.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -19.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -21.40% in year-over-year returns.

Benefytt Technologies Inc. (BFYT) Top Institutional Holders

136 institutions hold shares in Benefytt Technologies Inc. (BFYT), with 1.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.12% while institutional investors hold 112.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.02M, and float is at 11.69M with Short Float at 44.70%. Institutions hold 97.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Atom Investors LP with over 1.18 million shares valued at $26.43 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.94% of the BFYT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Voss Capital, LLC with 1.12 million shares valued at $24.97 million to account for 8.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ruffer LLP which holds 1.1 million shares representing 8.33% and valued at over $24.62 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 7.35% of the shares totaling 0.97 million with a market value of $21.74 million.

Benefytt Technologies Inc. (BFYT) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Benefytt Technologies Inc. (BFYT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 23 times.

