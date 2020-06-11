Birks Group Inc. (BGI) Is Down -18.62% in 2020 With Lots of Room to Run

Birks Group Inc. (AMEX: BGI) is -18.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.32 and a high of $1.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The BGI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

Currently trading at $0.73, the stock is 22.58% and 36.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing -12.80% at the moment leaves the stock -10.22% off its SMA200. BGI registered -23.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.5420 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7427.

The stock witnessed a 59.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.49%, and is 12.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 32.17% over the week and 22.00% over the month.

Birks Group Inc. (BGI) has around 732 employees, a market worth around $13.71M and $124.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 128.34% and -38.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.50%).

Birks Group Inc. (BGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Birks Group Inc. (BGI) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Birks Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.80% this year.

Birks Group Inc. (BGI) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in Birks Group Inc. (BGI), with 10.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 58.30% while institutional investors hold 1.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.97M, and float is at 4.28M with Short Float at 0.53%. Institutions hold 0.55% of the Float.

Birks Group Inc. (BGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) that is -38.01% lower over the past 12 months. Tiffany & Co. (TIF) is 31.45% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -15.12% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 19190.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.32.