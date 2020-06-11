Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) Analysis & Forecast for June 2020

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) is -0.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.74 and a high of $46.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The CALM stock was last observed hovering at around $45.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.65% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.45% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -29.24% lower than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $42.65, the stock is -3.15% and 0.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing -5.85% at the moment leaves the stock 4.31% off its SMA200. CALM registered 3.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $43.47 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.52.

The stock witnessed a -0.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.44%, and is -0.61% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.35% over the week and 3.52% over the month.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) has around 3490 employees, a market worth around $2.01B and $1.18B in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.86. Profit margin for the company is -5.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.74% and -8.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.00%).

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.19 with sales reaching $454.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -34.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 61.90% in year-over-year returns.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) Top Institutional Holders

290 institutions hold shares in Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM), with 15.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 31.07% while institutional investors hold 108.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.47M, and float is at 30.31M with Short Float at 6.27%. Institutions hold 74.77% of the Float.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HARDIN CHARLES JEFF, the company’s Vice President Sales. SEC filings show that HARDIN CHARLES JEFF sold 958 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $43.46 per share for a total of $41635.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4221.0 shares.

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (CALM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) that is trading 19.53% up over the past 12 months. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) is -28.26% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -9.47% from the last report on Apr 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.66.