Check out this: Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) is on the verge of a huge rally

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE: PNW) is -13.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.05 and a high of $105.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The PNW stock was last observed hovering at around $80.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.98% off its average median price target of $83.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 10.2% off the consensus price target high of $87.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -7.03% lower than the price target low of $73.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $78.13, the stock is 3.33% and 2.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.74 million and changing -2.47% at the moment leaves the stock -10.79% off its SMA200. PNW registered -18.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $75.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $84.84.

The stock witnessed a 6.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.75%, and is -1.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.13% over the week and 2.64% over the month.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) has around 97 employees, a market worth around $8.80B and $3.39B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.66 and Fwd P/E is 15.36. Profit margin for the company is 16.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.11% and -25.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.00%).

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.3 with sales reaching $912.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.00% year-over-year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) Top Institutional Holders

748 institutions hold shares in Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW), with 479.22k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.43% while institutional investors hold 87.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 112.59M, and float is at 111.88M with Short Float at 2.58%. Institutions hold 87.19% of the Float.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) Insider Activity

A total of 153 insider transactions have happened at Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 77 and purchases happening 76 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by NORDSTROM BRUCE J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that NORDSTROM BRUCE J sold 4,742 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 at a price of $98.79 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29510.0 shares.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 26 that FROETSCHER DANIEL T (President & COO, APS) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 26 and was made at $98.18 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11127.0 shares of the PNW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, Nickloy Lee R. (VP) disposed off 1,628 shares at an average price of $100.61 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW).

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (PNW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) that is trading 14.04% up over the past 12 months. PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) is -17.11% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.21% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.62.