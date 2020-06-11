Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) stock Plunged by -3.40% yesterday

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is -24.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $118.00 and a high of $238.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The BAP stock was last observed hovering at around $165.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.64% off its average median price target of $660.58 for the next 12 months. It is also 81.16% off the consensus price target high of $851.21 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 70.76% higher than the price target low of $548.31 for the same period.

Currently trading at $160.34, the stock is 11.86% and 13.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.65 million and changing -3.40% at the moment leaves the stock -13.90% off its SMA200. BAP registered -28.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $142.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $175.89.

The stock witnessed a 12.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.21%, and is 5.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.68% over the week and 3.36% over the month.

Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) has around 38327 employees, a market worth around $14.12B and $3.66B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.99 and Fwd P/E is 10.68. Profit margin for the company is 26.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.88% and -32.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.30%).

Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Credicorp Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.86 with sales reaching $1.05B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.90% in year-over-year returns.

Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) Top Institutional Holders

502 institutions hold shares in Credicorp Ltd. (BAP), with 28.79M shares held by insiders accounting for 36.26% while institutional investors hold 123.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 79.42M, and float is at 80.44M with Short Float at 0.89%. Institutions hold 78.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 4.66 million shares valued at $667.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.94% of the BAP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 3.72 million shares valued at $532.9 million to account for 3.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.63 million shares representing 3.84% and valued at over $518.86 million, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 3.71% of the shares totaling 3.5 million with a market value of $501.08 million.

Credicorp Ltd. (BAP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) that is trading -64.72% down over the past 12 months. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is -38.23% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 32.51% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.74.