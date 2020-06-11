Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) down -40.17% since start of the year

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) is -40.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.84 and a high of $20.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The CWK stock was last observed hovering at around $13.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.99% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.64% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -1.92% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.23, the stock is 13.67% and 11.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.59 million and changing -7.49% at the moment leaves the stock -25.06% off its SMA200. CWK registered -31.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.42.

The stock witnessed a 13.77% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.63%, and is -1.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.30% over the week and 6.43% over the month.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) has around 53000 employees, a market worth around $2.57B and $8.74B in sales. Fwd P/E is 8.43. Profit margin for the company is -0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.80% and -41.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cushman & Wakefield plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.08 with sales reaching $1.25B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 100.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -10.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.80% in year-over-year returns.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) Top Institutional Holders

179 institutions hold shares in Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK), with 48.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.96% while institutional investors hold 90.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 219.90M, and float is at 124.22M with Short Float at 3.55%. Institutions hold 70.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. with over 47.71 million shares valued at $560.11 million. The investor’s holdings represent 21.65% of the CWK Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 20.07 million shares valued at $235.59 million to account for 9.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board which holds 14.63 million shares representing 6.64% and valued at over $171.81 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 6.30% of the shares totaling 13.88 million with a market value of $162.91 million.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Palmer Duncan. SEC filings show that Palmer Duncan sold 6,401 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $20.07 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56822.0 shares.

Cushman & Wakefield plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 14 that WHITE W BRETT (Executive Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 4,035 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 14 and was made at $19.25 per share for $77674.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.77 million shares of the CWK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 13, WHITE W BRETT (Executive Chairman and CEO) disposed off 40,748 shares at an average price of $19.34 for $0.79 million. The insider now directly holds 778,254 shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK).