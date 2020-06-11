Dissecting Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) is 47.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.58 and a high of $25.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The REPL stock was last observed hovering at around $20.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.16% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.69% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 15.12% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.22, the stock is 3.94% and 32.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.73 million and changing 5.78% at the moment leaves the stock 44.07% off its SMA200. REPL registered 66.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.15 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.31.

The stock witnessed a 15.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 77.87%, and is 5.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.57% over the week and 10.10% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 147.32% and -15.66% from its 52-week high.

Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Replimune Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.46.The EPS is expected to shrink by -15.60% this year.

Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) Top Institutional Holders

96 institutions hold shares in Replimune Group Inc. (REPL), with 5.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.51% while institutional investors hold 105.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.82M, and float is at 30.82M with Short Float at 1.39%. Institutions hold 88.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Omega Fund Management (US) Inc. with over 5.32 million shares valued at $53.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.47% of the REPL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Redmile Group, LLC with 2.98 million shares valued at $29.72 million to account for 8.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC which holds 2.84 million shares representing 7.72% and valued at over $28.3 million, while BVF Inc. holds 5.37% of the shares totaling 1.98 million with a market value of $19.69 million.

Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Coffin Robert, the company’s Pres & Chief Res & Dev Officer. SEC filings show that Coffin Robert sold 24,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 20 at a price of $17.04 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.19 million shares.

Replimune Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 that Coffin Robert (Pres & Chief Res & Dev Officer) sold a total of 48,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 and was made at $17.04 per share for $0.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.22 million shares of the REPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Rhodes Jason P (Director) acquired 1,100,000 shares at an average price of $13.61 for $14.97 million. The insider now directly holds 1,100,000 shares of Replimune Group Inc. (REPL).