Here are the top Institutional holders of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) shares

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) is 5.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.56 and a high of $7.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The TUSK stock was last observed hovering at around $2.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $1.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.8% off the consensus price target high of $2.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -133.0% lower than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.33, the stock is 69.15% and 131.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.71 million and changing -8.82% at the moment leaves the stock 41.14% off its SMA200. TUSK registered -62.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 40.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1581 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.2869.

The stock witnessed a 80.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 176.79%, and is 87.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 29.01% over the week and 18.06% over the month.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) has around 1607 employees, a market worth around $85.91M and $460.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -41.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 315.18% and -70.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.40%).

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.41 with sales reaching $72.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -133.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -56.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -63.30% in year-over-year returns.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) Top Institutional Holders

107 institutions hold shares in Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK), with 12.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.34% while institutional investors hold 96.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.31M, and float is at 33.83M with Short Float at 5.36%. Institutions hold 71.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wexford Capital LLC with over 22.05 million shares valued at $16.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 48.22% of the TUSK Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is ValueWorks, LLC with 3.14 million shares valued at $2.35 million to account for 6.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.87 million shares representing 1.90% and valued at over $0.65 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 1.65% of the shares totaling 0.75 million with a market value of $0.56 million.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ross Matthew, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ross Matthew sold 2,913 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 21 at a price of $1.44 per share for a total of $4195.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19815.0 shares.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 20 that WEXFORD CAPITAL LP (Director) bought a total of 16,692 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 20 and was made at $1.33 per share for $22169.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22.05 million shares of the TUSK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 13, WEXFORD CAPITAL LP (Director) acquired 35,904 shares at an average price of $1.36 for $48890.0. The insider now directly holds 22,028,581 shares of Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK).

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK): Who are the competitors?

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) is -66.32% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.43% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.07.