Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ)

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE: NTZ) is -24.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.37 and a high of $3.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The NTZ stock was last observed hovering at around $1.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 94.43% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 94.43% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.28, the stock is 59.56% and 87.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.71 million and changing -20.99% at the moment leaves the stock -0.74% off its SMA200. NTZ registered -59.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7394 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.1615.

The stock witnessed a 66.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 68.42%, and is 73.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 39.29% over the week and 21.72% over the month.

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NTZ) has around 4853 employees, a market worth around $12.79M and $459.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 0.38. Distance from 52-week low is 246.37% and -57.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.10%).

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NTZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Natuzzi S.p.A. (NTZ) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Natuzzi S.p.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 209.50% this year.

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NTZ) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Natuzzi S.p.A. (NTZ), with 6.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 56.46% while institutional investors hold 39.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.05M, and float is at 0.96M with Short Float at 0.42%. Institutions hold 17.27% of the Float.