Here is a breakdown of the Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) stock performance

Waste Connections Inc. (NYSE: WCN) is 4.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.87 and a high of $105.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The WCN stock was last observed hovering at around $94.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $104.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.77% off the consensus price target high of $110.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -5.39% lower than the price target low of $90.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $94.85, the stock is 1.88% and 7.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.66 million and changing 0.06% at the moment leaves the stock 4.02% off its SMA200. WCN registered 1.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $90.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $91.34.

The stock witnessed a 1.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.19%, and is -0.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.34% over the week and 2.17% over the month.

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) has around 18204 employees, a market worth around $25.02B and $5.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 42.94 and Fwd P/E is 33.59. Profit margin for the company is 10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.84% and -9.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Waste Connections Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.52 with sales reaching $1.3B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.30% in year-over-year returns.

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) Top Institutional Holders

704 institutions hold shares in Waste Connections Inc. (WCN), with 609.74k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.23% while institutional investors hold 88.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 263.79M, and float is at 262.25M with Short Float at 0.98%. Institutions hold 88.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 27.5 million shares valued at $2.13 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.46% of the WCN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 22.09 million shares valued at $1.71 billion to account for 8.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royal Bank of Canada which holds 10.58 million shares representing 4.03% and valued at over $820.27 million, while Capital International Investors holds 3.67% of the shares totaling 9.65 million with a market value of $748.0 million.

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) Insider Activity

A total of 115 insider transactions have happened at Waste Connections Inc. (WCN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 60 and purchases happening 55 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JACKMAN WORTHING, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that JACKMAN WORTHING sold 18,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $92.26 per share for a total of $1.66 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Waste Connections Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that LITTLE JAMES (Executive VP Engineering) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $99.28 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 27014.0 shares of the WCN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Shea Patrick James (Exec VP, General Counsel & Sec) disposed off 9,000 shares at an average price of $98.00 for $0.88 million. The insider now directly holds 21,706 shares of Waste Connections Inc. (WCN).

Waste Connections Inc. (WCN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Republic Services Inc. (RSG) that is trading 0.57% up over the past 12 months. Waste Management Inc. (WM) is -3.37% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.98% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.07 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.08.