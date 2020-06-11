Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) on Track to Reach $10.00 in a Year

Ideal Power Inc. (NASDAQ: IPWR) is 73.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.08 and a high of $5.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The IPWR stock was last observed hovering at around $2.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.29% off its average median price target of $10.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 80.0% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 20.0% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.00, the stock is 84.29% and 91.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing 47.60% at the moment leaves the stock 56.93% off its SMA200. IPWR registered 24.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 62.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.1180 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.2634.

The stock witnessed a 94.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 95.12%, and is 72.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 37.78% over the week and 15.40% over the month.

Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) has around 5 employees, a market worth around $8.60M and $-0.34M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 270.37% and -27.27% from its 52-week high.

Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ideal Power Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.20% this year.

Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) Top Institutional Holders

10 institutions hold shares in Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR), with 515.22k shares held by insiders accounting for 24.23% while institutional investors hold 3.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.10M, and float is at 1.62M with Short Float at 1.03%. Institutions hold 2.72% of the Float.

Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BELL LON E, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that BELL LON E bought 3,181 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 02 at a price of $1.89 per share for a total of $6012.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24182.0 shares.

Ideal Power Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that BELL LON E (President and CEO) bought a total of 2,476 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $1.89 per share for $4680.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21001.0 shares of the IPWR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 31, BELL LON E (President and CEO) acquired 754 shares at an average price of $1.89 for $1425.0. The insider now directly holds 18,525 shares of Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR).