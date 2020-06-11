MOSY Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider MoSys Inc. (MOSY) Now

MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ: MOSY) is 22.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.78 and a high of $4.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The MOSY stock was last observed hovering at around $2.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.15% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 89.15% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.17, the stock is 38.86% and 50.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing -3.56% at the moment leaves the stock 15.49% off its SMA200. MOSY registered -46.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 19.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5154 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6979.

The stock witnessed a 48.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.89%, and is 36.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.25% over the week and 10.52% over the month.

MoSys Inc. (MOSY) has around 21 employees, a market worth around $7.68M and $10.10M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 178.21% and -53.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.00%).

MoSys Inc. (MOSY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MoSys Inc. (MOSY) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MoSys Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $3.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 92.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -29.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -20.60% in year-over-year returns.

MoSys Inc. (MOSY) Top Institutional Holders

12 institutions hold shares in MoSys Inc. (MOSY), with 16.32k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.46% while institutional investors hold 36.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.18M, and float is at 3.51M with Short Float at 0.49%. Institutions hold 36.14% of the Float.

MoSys Inc. (MOSY) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at MoSys Inc. (MOSY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Newell Robert Y IV, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Newell Robert Y IV bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 07 at a price of $1.40 per share for a total of $14000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14000.0 shares.

MoSys Inc. (MOSY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Micron Technology Inc. (MU) that is trading 50.60% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -50.03% from the last report on Apr 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 25940.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.02.