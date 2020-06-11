Net Element Inc. (NETE) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Net Element Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) is -13.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.47 and a high of $6.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The NETE stock was last observed hovering at around $2.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.88% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 0 analysts, but current levels are 88.88% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.78, the stock is 18.14% and 29.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing 9.70% at the moment leaves the stock -17.95% off its SMA200. NETE registered -31.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.2557 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.7797.

The stock witnessed a 22.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.95%, and is 8.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.68% over the week and 13.02% over the month.

Net Element Inc. (NETE) has around 82 employees, a market worth around $12.40M and $65.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -10.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.86% and -56.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-51.20%).

Net Element Inc. (NETE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Net Element Inc. (NETE) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Net Element Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/18/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $15.84M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -25.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.30% year-over-year.

Net Element Inc. (NETE) Top Institutional Holders

13 institutions hold shares in Net Element Inc. (NETE), with 685.15k shares held by insiders accounting for 16.33% while institutional investors hold 7.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.12M, and float is at 3.53M with Short Float at 5.40%. Institutions hold 6.62% of the Float.

Net Element Inc. (NETE) Insider Activity

A total of 91 insider transactions have happened at Net Element Inc. (NETE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 84 and purchases happening 7 times.

Net Element Inc. (NETE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Park City Group Inc. (PCYG) that is trading 10.58% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -50.28% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.25 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.38.