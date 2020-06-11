New Big Money Means Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Urban Tea Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) is 4.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.25 and a high of $1.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The MYT stock was last observed hovering at around $0.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $0.67, the stock is 31.08% and 41.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.7 million and changing 10.62% at the moment leaves the stock 41.60% off its SMA200. MYT registered -7.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 16.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.4972 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4993.

The stock witnessed a 49.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 65.28%, and is 22.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.85% over the week and 11.54% over the month.

Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) has around 65 employees, a market worth around $18.84M and $0.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 169.92% and -40.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.10%).

Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 11.90% this year.

Urban Tea Inc. (MYT) Top Institutional Holders

4 institutions hold shares in Urban Tea Inc. (MYT), with 4.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.66% while institutional investors hold 0.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.79M, and float is at 21.82M with Short Float at 0.28%. Institutions hold 0.62% of the Float.