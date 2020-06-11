Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:PLRX Stock Is Going Next

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLRX) is 9.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.05 and a high of $26.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The PLRX stock was last observed hovering at around $22.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.28%.

Currently trading at $23.28, the stock is 3.83% and 3.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.51 million and changing 5.82% at the moment leaves the stock 3.83% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.42.

The stock witnessed a change in the last 1 month and is 9.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.21% over the week and – over the month.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) has around 62 employees, a market worth around $836.92M and $86.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 85.59. Distance from 52-week low is 10.59% and -10.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.60%).

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 80.50% this year.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 35.95M, and float is at 34.12M.