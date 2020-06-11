Positives for Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) as stock loss in recent trading

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is -19.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.56 and a high of $152.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The VMC stock was last observed hovering at around $118.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.96% off its average median price target of $124.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.46% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -35.75% lower than the price target low of $85.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $116.07, the stock is 8.22% and 8.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.71 million and changing -1.66% at the moment leaves the stock -10.75% off its SMA200. VMC registered -11.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $106.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $123.17.

The stock witnessed a 19.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.31%, and is -1.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.93% over the week and 4.07% over the month.

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) has around 8767 employees, a market worth around $15.39B and $4.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.04 and Fwd P/E is 24.59. Profit margin for the company is 12.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 77.04% and -23.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 14 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Vulcan Materials Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.33 with sales reaching $1.26B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.90% in year-over-year returns.

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Top Institutional Holders

909 institutions hold shares in Vulcan Materials Company (VMC), with 246.33k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.19% while institutional investors hold 94.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 132.57M, and float is at 131.68M with Short Float at 1.79%. Institutions hold 94.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.08 million shares valued at $1.63 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.39% of the VMC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co with 11.15 million shares valued at $1.21 billion to account for 8.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 8.71 million shares representing 6.58% and valued at over $941.24 million, while Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds 4.48% of the shares totaling 5.93 million with a market value of $640.66 million.

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by STEINER DAVID P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that STEINER DAVID P bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 17 at a price of $93.00 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5000.0 shares.

Vulcan Materials Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 19 that Pigg Randy L. (Vice President and Controller) sold a total of 643 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 19 and was made at $140.64 per share for $90432.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the VMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 24, Bass Stanley G (Chief Growth Officer) disposed off 2,184 shares at an average price of $149.93 for $0.33 million. The insider now directly holds 28,263 shares of Vulcan Materials Company (VMC).

Vulcan Materials Company (VMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Masco Corporation (MAS) that is trading 25.88% up over the past 12 months. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) is -35.06% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.5% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.34 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.49.