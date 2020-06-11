SINA Corporation (SINA) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 50.89% Upside

SINA Corporation (NASDAQ: SINA) is -12.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.04 and a high of $46.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The SINA stock was last observed hovering at around $34.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $37.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.89% off the consensus price target high of $71.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 3.14% higher than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.87, the stock is 6.02% and 5.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing 1.51% at the moment leaves the stock -6.13% off its SMA200. SINA registered -17.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.47.

The stock witnessed a 3.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.45%, and is 5.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.38% over the week and 4.41% over the month.

SINA Corporation (SINA) has around 8300 employees, a market worth around $2.22B and $2.12B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.23. Profit margin for the company is -1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.91% and -25.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.60%).

SINA Corporation (SINA) Analyst Forecasts

SINA Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.47 with sales reaching $485.69M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -158.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.80% in year-over-year returns.

SINA Corporation (SINA) Top Institutional Holders

288 institutions hold shares in SINA Corporation (SINA), with 8.54M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.07% while institutional investors hold 79.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 68.12M, and float is at 53.78M with Short Float at 3.01%. Institutions hold 69.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Schroder Investment Management Group with over 3.43 million shares valued at $109.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.01% of the SINA Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 3.33 million shares valued at $105.99 million to account for 4.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Macquarie Group Limited which holds 3.09 million shares representing 4.52% and valued at over $98.43 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.19% of the shares totaling 2.87 million with a market value of $91.23 million.

SINA Corporation (SINA) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at SINA Corporation (SINA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

SINA Corporation (SINA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) that is trading -25.24% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 18.23% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.48 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.36.