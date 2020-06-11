Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) Volatility At 7.77%, Should You Add A Position?

Stereotaxis Inc. (AMEX: STXS) is -6.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.70 and a high of $5.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The STXS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.17% off the consensus price target high of $6.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 0.6% higher than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.97, the stock is 21.53% and 34.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.54 million and changing 3.11% at the moment leaves the stock 27.41% off its SMA200. STXS registered 103.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 9.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.9449 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.0894.

The stock witnessed a 27.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.48%, and is 11.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.77% over the week and 7.09% over the month.

Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) has around 118 employees, a market worth around $369.32M and $27.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -21.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 192.35% and -14.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.30%).

Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stereotaxis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $4.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -277.60% this year.

Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) Top Institutional Holders

54 institutions hold shares in Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS), with 15.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.43% while institutional investors hold 55.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 69.87M, and float is at 60.54M with Short Float at 0.98%. Institutions hold 43.33% of the Float.

Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 8 times.

Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) that is trading 58.34% up over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 5.74% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.77% from the last report on Apr 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.66 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.69.