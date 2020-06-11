Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is -15.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.53 and a high of $2.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The STRM stock was last observed hovering at around $1.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 60.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.18, the stock is 21.23% and 26.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.51 million and changing 8.26% at the moment leaves the stock 3.45% off its SMA200. STRM registered -15.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.9826 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0903.

The stock witnessed a 24.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.27%, and is 18.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.34% over the week and 8.54% over the month.

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) has around 80 employees, a market worth around $35.64M and $20.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.59. Profit margin for the company is 9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 123.06% and -43.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.70%).

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $2.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 129.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -40.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -54.40% in year-over-year returns.

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) Top Institutional Holders

35 institutions hold shares in Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM), with 5.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.44% while institutional investors hold 56.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.65M, and float is at 24.24M with Short Float at 0.01%. Institutions hold 45.86% of the Float.

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Driscoll David, the company’s Former Officer. SEC filings show that Driscoll David sold 26,213 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 16 at a price of $1.32 per share for a total of $34601.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 16 that LUCAS KENAN (Director) bought a total of 1,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 16 and was made at $1.02 per share for $1.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3.34 million shares of the STRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 16, Starkey Judith (Director) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $1.02 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 375,560 shares of Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM).

Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) that is trading 60.70% up over the past 12 months. General Electric Company (GE) is -24.80% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1544.35% from the last report on Apr 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 37820.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.03.