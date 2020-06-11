The decline in America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (ATAX) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (NASDAQ: ATAX) is -42.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.76 and a high of $8.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The ATAX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.2% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 41.2% higher than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.41, the stock is -5.28% and -10.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.68 million and changing -8.51% at the moment leaves the stock -35.67% off its SMA200. ATAX registered -38.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.7797 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.4309.

The stock witnessed a -3.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.09%, and is -3.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.46% over the week and 6.50% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 11.73 and Fwd P/E is 7.23. Profit margin for the company is 30.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.29% and -46.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (ATAX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (ATAX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

America First Multifamily Investors L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/31/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.16 with sales reaching $22.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 8.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 56.80% in year-over-year returns.

America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (ATAX) Top Institutional Holders

71 institutions hold shares in America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (ATAX), with 1.89M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.12% while institutional investors hold 8.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 60.75M, and float is at 58.37M with Short Float at 0.42%. Institutions hold 8.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Raymond James & Associates, Inc. with over 0.47 million shares valued at $2.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.77% of the ATAX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is America First Investment Advisors, L.L.C. with 0.45 million shares valued at $2.35 million to account for 0.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. which holds 0.41 million shares representing 0.67% and valued at over $2.14 million, while Freestone Capital Holdings, LLC holds 0.67% of the shares totaling 0.41 million with a market value of $2.13 million.

America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (ATAX) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (ATAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rogozinski Kenneth, the company’s Chief Investment Officer. SEC filings show that Rogozinski Kenneth bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $6.15 per share for a total of $18457.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8000.0 shares.

America First Multifamily Investors L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that Daffer Chad L (Chief Executive Officer) bought a total of 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $6.04 per share for $39270.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the ATAX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Rogozinski Kenneth (Chief Investment Officer) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $6.87 for $34345.0. The insider now directly holds 5,000 shares of America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (ATAX).

America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (ATAX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc. (HASI) that is trading 11.78% up over the past 12 months. Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) is -4.68% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 21.84% from the last report on Apr 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.97.