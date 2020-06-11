These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL)

Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) is -40.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.60 and a high of $23.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The DTIL stock was last observed hovering at around $8.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27%.

Currently trading at $8.31, the stock is 12.00% and 18.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing -3.15% at the moment leaves the stock -6.70% off its SMA200. DTIL registered -31.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.10.

The stock witnessed a 8.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.04%, and is 11.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.26% over the week and 10.59% over the month.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) has around 225 employees, a market worth around $432.20M and $23.80M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 80.65% and -64.89% from its 52-week high.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) Analyst Forecasts

Precision BioSciences Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.6 with sales reaching $3.87M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -135.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.90% year-over-year.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) Top Institutional Holders

135 institutions hold shares in Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL), with 6.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.06% while institutional investors hold 62.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.31M, and float is at 41.56M with Short Float at 3.84%. Institutions hold 55.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital World Investors with over 4.06 million shares valued at $24.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.83% of the DTIL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is venBio Partners LLC with 4.01 million shares valued at $24.17 million to account for 7.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 2.44 million shares representing 4.71% and valued at over $14.72 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.69% of the shares totaling 2.43 million with a market value of $14.67 million.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Heery Christopher, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. SEC filings show that Heery Christopher bought 2,485 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 19 at a price of $12.08 per share for a total of $30021.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2485.0 shares.