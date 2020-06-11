Things appear to be looking up for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN)

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXN) is -42.61% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.01 and a high of $22.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The FLXN stock was last observed hovering at around $12.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.77% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 66.06% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 30.12% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.88, the stock is 11.26% and 22.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing -6.09% at the moment leaves the stock -16.22% off its SMA200. FLXN registered 7.03% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.95.

The stock witnessed a 22.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.49%, and is -2.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.15% over the week and 8.38% over the month.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN) has around 288 employees, a market worth around $548.38M and $82.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 137.13% and -48.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-78.50%).

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.85 with sales reaching $10.15M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -31.00% in year-over-year returns.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN) Top Institutional Holders

193 institutions hold shares in Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN), with 812.9k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.11% while institutional investors hold 98.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.55M, and float is at 46.04M with Short Float at 18.21%. Institutions hold 96.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Miller Value Partners, LLC with over 4.24 million shares valued at $33.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.99% of the FLXN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.97 million shares valued at $23.38 million to account for 7.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 2.51 million shares representing 6.51% and valued at over $19.76 million, while Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 6.00% of the shares totaling 2.32 million with a market value of $18.22 million.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stejbach Mark, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Stejbach Mark bought 2,051 shares of the company’s common stock on May 26 at a price of $9.75 per share for a total of $19997.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2051.0 shares.

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that Clayman Michael D. (President and CEO) bought a total of 10,256 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $9.75 per share for $99996.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.35 million shares of the FLXN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 07, Arkowitz David (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 2,413 shares at an average price of $10.88 for $26253.0. The insider now directly holds 117,068 shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN).

Flexion Therapeutics Inc. (FLXN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 5.74% up over the past 12 months. Recro Pharma Inc. (REPH) is -33.76% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.26% from the last report on Apr 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.18.