What should you know before buying stock in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) is 1.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.00 and a high of $25.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The KTOS stock was last observed hovering at around $19.19 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.91%.

Currently trading at $18.28, the stock is 4.17% and 16.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.72 million and changing -4.74% at the moment leaves the stock 3.76% off its SMA200. KTOS registered -12.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.86.

The stock witnessed a 8.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.03%, and is -4.74% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.38% over the week and 4.26% over the month.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $1.95B and $726.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 272.84 and Fwd P/E is 33.66. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 265.60% and -27.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Analyst Forecasts

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $165.78M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 150.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.70% year-over-year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Top Institutional Holders

299 institutions hold shares in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS), with 2.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.39% while institutional investors hold 88.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 107.20M, and float is at 104.42M with Short Float at 7.05%. Institutions hold 86.57% of the Float.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 23 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Adelman Jonah, the company’s President, ME Division. SEC filings show that Adelman Jonah sold 45,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 02 at a price of $18.63 per share for a total of $0.84 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30000.0 shares.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that Carter David M (President, DRSS Division) sold a total of 24,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $17.53 per share for $0.42 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50837.0 shares of the KTOS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, MILLS THOMAS E IV (President, C5ISR Div.) disposed off 10,887 shares at an average price of $17.30 for $0.19 million. The insider now directly holds 15,738 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS).

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. (KTOS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading 17.36% up over the past 12 months. Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) is 6.15% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.32% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.33.