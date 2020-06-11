Which institution holds the most shares in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT)

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: PT) is -40.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.40 and a high of $4.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The PT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $1.09, the stock is 7.38% and -7.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.67 million and changing 6.86% at the moment leaves the stock -34.21% off its SMA200. PT registered -76.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 31.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.1014 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.6721.

The stock witnessed a -16.15% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -53.42%, and is 24.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.48% over the week and 11.12% over the month.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) has around 362 employees, a market worth around $43.60M and $141.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.72. Profit margin for the company is 9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 171.14% and -77.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.80%).

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) is a “-“. 0 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 43.50% this year.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT) Top Institutional Holders

5 institutions hold shares in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (PT), with 3.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.96% while institutional investors hold 0.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.20M, and float is at 19.62M with Short Float at 1.95%. Institutions hold 0.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Citadel Advisors LLC with over 53390.0 shares valued at $86491.0. The investor’s holdings represent 1.27% of the PT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Millennium Management LLC with 16599.0 shares valued at $26890.0 to account for 0.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Envestnet Asset Management which holds 11087.0 shares representing 0.26% and valued at over $17960.0, while Mercer Global Advisors, Inc./ADV holds 0.26% of the shares totaling 10941.0 with a market value of $17724.0.