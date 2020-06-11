Which Institutions Own Shares In TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL)?

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TFSL) is -20.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.65 and a high of $22.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The TFSL stock was last observed hovering at around $16.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.65% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.75% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 13.06% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.65, the stock is 3.60% and 8.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.65 million and changing -3.99% at the moment leaves the stock -13.11% off its SMA200. TFSL registered -11.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.75.

The stock witnessed a 6.39% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.71%, and is 0.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.51% over the week and 4.14% over the month.

TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) has around 896 employees, a market worth around $4.22B and $482.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 53.41 and Fwd P/E is 79.85. Profit margin for the company is 16.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.72% and -30.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.90%).

TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

TFS Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $64.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.80% year-over-year.

TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) Top Institutional Holders

178 institutions hold shares in TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL), with 1.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.54% while institutional investors hold 92.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 275.84M, and float is at 269.77M with Short Float at 0.60%. Institutions hold 92.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 6.33 million shares valued at $96.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.26% of the TFSL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.49 million shares valued at $83.88 million to account for 1.96% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 2.47 million shares representing 0.88% and valued at over $37.73 million, while Empyrean Capital Partners, LP holds 0.64% of the shares totaling 1.79 million with a market value of $27.32 million.

TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Cohen Martin J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Cohen Martin J bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $14.08 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 77800.0 shares.

TFS Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that Huml Paul J (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 3,819 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $21.84 per share for $83407.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48807.0 shares of the TFSL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 10, Huml Paul J (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 3,436 shares at an average price of $19.68 for $67620.0. The insider now directly holds 48,807 shares of TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL).

TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (CZWI) that is trading -31.21% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.45% from the last report on Apr 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.88.