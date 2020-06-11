Who are the Institutional Holders in DRDGOLD Limited (DRD)?

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) is 101.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.11 and a high of $10.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The DRD stock was last observed hovering at around $9.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.68% off its average median price target of $5.49 for the next 12 months. It is also -88.71% off the consensus price target high of $5.49 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -88.71% lower than the price target low of $5.49 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.36, the stock is 7.93% and 17.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing 7.02% at the moment leaves the stock 70.75% off its SMA200. DRD registered 368.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 127.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.82.

The stock witnessed a 11.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 72.09%, and is 10.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.29% over the week and 5.79% over the month.

DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) has around 2610 employees, a market worth around $908.47M and $214.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.12. Profit margin for the company is 12.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 391.00% and -1.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.70%).

DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DRDGOLD Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/08/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 649.70% this year.

DRDGOLD Limited (DRD) Top Institutional Holders

32 institutions hold shares in DRDGOLD Limited (DRD), with institutional investors hold 9.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 68.70M, and float is at 55.72M with Short Float at 0.69%. Institutions hold 9.98% of the Float.

DRDGOLD Limited (DRD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Gold Fields Limited (GFI) that is trading 57.99% up over the past 12 months. AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is 77.49% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.37% from the last report on Apr 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.36 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.68.