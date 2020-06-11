Who is the Top Investor In ENGlobal Corporation (ENG)?

ENGlobal Corporation (NASDAQ: ENG) is 11.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.46 and a high of $1.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The ENG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.12% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.86% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 68.86% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.09, the stock is 2.70% and 14.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.61 million and changing -9.92% at the moment leaves the stock 12.03% off its SMA200. ENG registered 19.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0197 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.9476.

The stock witnessed a 3.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.96%, and is 2.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.81% over the week and 12.13% over the month.

ENGlobal Corporation (ENG) has around 251 employees, a market worth around $28.54M and $63.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.55. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 136.75% and -29.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.40%).

ENGlobal Corporation (ENG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ENGlobal Corporation (ENG) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ENGlobal Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 74.10% this year.

ENGlobal Corporation (ENG) Top Institutional Holders

25 institutions hold shares in ENGlobal Corporation (ENG), with 11.9M shares held by insiders accounting for 43.39% while institutional investors hold 39.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.41M, and float is at 13.99M with Short Float at 0.06%. Institutions hold 22.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Oppenheimer & Close, Inc. with over 0.98 million shares valued at $0.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.57% of the ENG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Essex Investment Management Co Inc with 0.61 million shares valued at $0.48 million to account for 2.24% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.57 million shares representing 2.09% and valued at over $0.45 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.83% of the shares totaling 0.23 million with a market value of $0.18 million.

ENGlobal Corporation (ENG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at ENGlobal Corporation (ENG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

ENGlobal Corporation (ENG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) that is trading -7.08% down over the past 12 months. AECOM (ACM) is 24.50% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 50.72% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 21840.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.21.