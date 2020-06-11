Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Moody’s Corporation (MCO)?

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE: MCO) is 16.59% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $164.19 and a high of $287.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The MCO stock was last observed hovering at around $274.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.82% off its average median price target of $270.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.25% off the consensus price target high of $305.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -28.74% lower than the price target low of $215.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $276.80, the stock is 4.78% and 11.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.68 million and changing 0.66% at the moment leaves the stock 18.35% off its SMA200. MCO registered 45.78% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $256.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $243.07.

The stock witnessed a 9.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.02%, and is -2.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.47% over the week and 2.75% over the month.

Moody’s Corporation (MCO) has around 11363 employees, a market worth around $51.90B and $4.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.33 and Fwd P/E is 29.47. Profit margin for the company is 30.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.59% and -3.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.10%).

Moody’s Corporation (MCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Moody’s Corporation (MCO) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Moody’s Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/24/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.91 with sales reaching $1.15B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.90% in year-over-year returns.

Moody’s Corporation (MCO) Top Institutional Holders

1,141 institutions hold shares in Moody’s Corporation (MCO), with 765.07k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.41% while institutional investors hold 94.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 187.50M, and float is at 186.70M with Short Float at 1.13%. Institutions hold 94.57% of the Float.

Moody’s Corporation (MCO) Insider Activity

A total of 146 insider transactions have happened at Moody’s Corporation (MCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 80 and purchases happening 66 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCDANIEL RAYMOND W, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that MCDANIEL RAYMOND W sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $280.71 per share for a total of $2.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Moody’s Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that GOGGINS JOHN J (EVP and General Counsel) sold a total of 12,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $279.59 per share for $3.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42118.0 shares of the MCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, West Michael L (President, Moody’s Investors) disposed off 6,553 shares at an average price of $260.69 for $1.71 million. The insider now directly holds 8,525 shares of Moody’s Corporation (MCO).

Moody’s Corporation (MCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MSCI Inc. (MSCI) that is trading 40.16% up over the past 12 months. S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) is 48.72% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.8% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.05.