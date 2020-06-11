Why Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR) is the topic of conversation today

Ichor Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: ICHR) is -24.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.68 and a high of $39.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The ICHR stock was last observed hovering at around $25.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.7% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.95% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -0.4% lower than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.10, the stock is 9.01% and 12.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.5 million and changing -2.71% at the moment leaves the stock -8.33% off its SMA200. ICHR registered 10.33% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.85.

The stock witnessed a 9.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.87%, and is 1.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.17% over the week and 5.47% over the month.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR) has around 1355 employees, a market worth around $570.70M and $703.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 46.06 and Fwd P/E is 9.76. Profit margin for the company is 1.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.48% and -36.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.43 with sales reaching $198.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -79.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 31.70% year-over-year.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR) Top Institutional Holders

249 institutions hold shares in Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR), with 775.72k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.40% while institutional investors hold 98.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.74M, and float is at 22.49M with Short Float at 5.24%. Institutions hold 94.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.81 million shares valued at $73.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.70% of the ICHR Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.57 million shares valued at $30.07 million to account for 6.88% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 1.11 million shares representing 4.86% and valued at over $21.24 million, while Lord Abbett & Co holds 3.45% of the shares totaling 0.79 million with a market value of $15.09 million.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BARROS PHILIP RYAN SR., the company’s Chief Technology Officer. SEC filings show that BARROS PHILIP RYAN SR. sold 15,123 shares of the company’s common stock on May 28 at a price of $22.72 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58847.0 shares.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 08 that CANTY KEVIN M. (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 08 and was made at $21.34 per share for $21340.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42250.0 shares of the ICHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 12, MacKenzie Iain (Director) disposed off 11,102 shares at an average price of $37.17 for $0.41 million. The insider now directly holds 8,242 shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR).

Ichor Holdings Ltd. (ICHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Qorvo Inc. (QRVO) that is 78.62% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.03% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.15.