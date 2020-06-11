Why Shares of Harvard Bioscience Inc (HBIO) Are Going Crazy

Harvard Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: HBIO) is -8.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.39 and a high of $3.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The HBIO stock was last observed hovering at around $2.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.0% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 30.0% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.80, the stock is 3.80% and 7.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.52 million and changing -1.41% at the moment leaves the stock 1.27% off its SMA200. HBIO registered 41.41% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.6886 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.7181.

The stock witnessed a -3.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.36%, and is 2.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.58% over the week and 4.73% over the month.

Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) has around 505 employees, a market worth around $104.05M and $111.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.18. Profit margin for the company is -6.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 101.44% and -20.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Harvard Bioscience Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.02 with sales reaching $21.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -26.30% in year-over-year returns.

Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) Top Institutional Holders

81 institutions hold shares in Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO), with 5.68M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.80% while institutional investors hold 79.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.33M, and float is at 32.70M with Short Float at 3.07%. Institutions hold 67.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Engine Capital Management, LP with over 3.83 million shares valued at $8.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.98% of the HBIO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 2.16 million shares valued at $4.77 million to account for 5.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.0 million shares representing 5.22% and valued at over $4.43 million, while Granahan Investment Management Inc. holds 4.81% of the shares totaling 1.85 million with a market value of $4.08 million.

Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Green James W, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Green James W bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 07 at a price of $2.53 per share for a total of $25300.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.51 million shares.

Harvard Bioscience Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 13 that LOY BERTRAND (Director) bought a total of 6,100 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 13 and was made at $2.52 per share for $15372.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the HBIO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 12, LOY BERTRAND (Director) acquired 10,579 shares at an average price of $2.51 for $26553.0. The insider now directly holds 187,393 shares of Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO).

Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bruker Corporation (BRKR) that is trading -8.67% down over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 5.74% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 38.57% from the last report on Apr 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.55.