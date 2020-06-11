Why should you buy stock in Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP)?

Columbia Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: CXP) is -30.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.63 and a high of $22.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The CXP stock was last observed hovering at around $15.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.93%.

Currently trading at $14.53, the stock is 10.22% and 11.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.57 million and changing -6.02% at the moment leaves the stock -20.56% off its SMA200. CXP registered -32.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.45%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.06.

The stock witnessed a 14.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.86%, and is -3.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.24% over the week and 5.78% over the month.

Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP) has around 93 employees, a market worth around $1.66B and $289.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 149.79 and Fwd P/E is 90.81. Profit margin for the company is 4.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.43% and -36.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.00%).

Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP) Analyst Forecasts

Columbia Property Trust Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $71.07M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.40% in year-over-year returns.

Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP) Top Institutional Holders

313 institutions hold shares in Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP), with 1.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.89% while institutional investors hold 87.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 114.47M, and float is at 113.34M with Short Float at 2.16%. Institutions hold 86.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 17.12 million shares valued at $214.03 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.97% of the CXP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 7.93 million shares valued at $99.15 million to account for 6.93% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CenterSquare Investment Management LLC which holds 4.58 million shares representing 4.00% and valued at over $57.24 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.75% of the shares totaling 4.29 million with a market value of $53.61 million.

Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Mills E Nelson, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Mills E Nelson bought 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 at a price of $8.34 per share for a total of $50040.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.48 million shares.

Columbia Property Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 19 that Mills E Nelson (President & CEO) bought a total of 21,056 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 19 and was made at $9.64 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.48 million shares of the CXP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 16, Dixon John L. (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $12.43 for $62157.0. The insider now directly holds 49,887 shares of Columbia Property Trust Inc. (CXP).