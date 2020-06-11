Why Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Solitario Zinc Corp. (AMEX: XPL) is 9.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.13 and a high of $0.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The XPL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $1.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.0% off the consensus price target high of $1.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 67.0% higher than the price target low of $1.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.33, the stock is 11.21% and 28.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.55 million and changing -5.71% at the moment leaves the stock 20.80% off its SMA200. XPL registered 2.79% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 26.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.2777 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.2660.

The stock witnessed a 26.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 46.02%, and is 8.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.66% over the week and 12.26% over the month.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL) has around 3 employees, a market worth around $18.64M and $-0.09M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 150.00% and -32.94% from its 52-week high.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL) Analyst Forecasts

Solitario Zinc Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.20% this year.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL) Top Institutional Holders

28 institutions hold shares in Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL), with 9.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.37% while institutional investors hold 6.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 58.13M, and float is at 48.60M with Short Float at 0.10%. Institutions hold 5.68% of the Float.

Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HERALD CHRISTOPHER E, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that HERALD CHRISTOPHER E bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $0.15 per share for a total of $1500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.62 million shares.

Solitario Zinc Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 05 that Atzmon Gil (Director) bought a total of 44,014 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 05 and was made at $0.28 per share for $12390.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.73 million shares of the XPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 05, HERALD CHRISTOPHER E (President and CEO) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $0.29 for $1425.0. The insider now directly holds 1,607,000 shares of Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL).

Solitario Zinc Corp. (XPL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading 126.32% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 70.91% from the last report on Apr 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 13700.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.46.