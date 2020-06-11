Will Weidai Ltd. (WEI) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE: WEI) is -35.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.03 and a high of $9.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The WEI stock was last observed hovering at around $1.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $14.82 for the next 12 months. It is also 86.5% off the consensus price target high of $14.82 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 86.5% higher than the price target low of $14.82 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.00, the stock is 26.85% and 37.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing 10.50% at the moment leaves the stock -45.04% off its SMA200. WEI registered -79.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5006 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.2097.

The stock witnessed a 40.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.99%, and is 23.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.61% over the week and 9.59% over the month.

Weidai Ltd. (WEI) has around 6970 employees, a market worth around $140.24M and $481.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.94 and Fwd P/E is 0.64. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 94.17% and -79.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Weidai Ltd. (WEI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Weidai Ltd. (WEI) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 4.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Weidai Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/09/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18.The EPS is expected to shrink by -54.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -15.70% year-over-year.

Weidai Ltd. (WEI) Top Institutional Holders

8 institutions hold shares in Weidai Ltd. (WEI), with institutional investors hold 1.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 70.45M, and float is at 35.38M with Short Float at 0.04%. Institutions hold 1.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 0.47 million shares valued at $0.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.52% of the WEI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 10897.0 shares valued at $15909.0 to account for 0.22% of the shares outstanding.