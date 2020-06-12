A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Green Plains Partners LP (GPP)

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ: GPP) is -53.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.47 and a high of $14.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The GPP stock was last observed hovering at around $7.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.25% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.38% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 35.5% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.45, the stock is -1.44% and 12.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.7 million and changing -16.23% at the moment leaves the stock -42.36% off its SMA200. GPP registered -52.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -53.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.15.

The stock witnessed a 27.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.17%, and is -12.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.96% over the week and 10.21% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 3.59 and Fwd P/E is 3.37. Profit margin for the company is 51.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 85.88% and -56.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (84.80%).

Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Green Plains Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.34 with sales reaching $18.69M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.10% in year-over-year returns.

Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) Top Institutional Holders

46 institutions hold shares in Green Plains Partners LP (GPP), with 11.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 50.75% while institutional investors hold 61.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.14M, and float is at 11.41M with Short Float at 0.48%. Institutions hold 30.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is No Street GP LP with over 2.27 million shares valued at $15.06 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.79% of the GPP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 0.9 million shares valued at $5.98 million to account for 3.89% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JP Morgan Chase & Company which holds 0.31 million shares representing 1.35% and valued at over $2.08 million, while State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 1.24% of the shares totaling 0.29 million with a market value of $3.96 million.

Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Green Plains Partners LP (GPP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Green Plains Partners LP (GPP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) that is trading -58.29% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.97% from the last report on Apr 29, 2020 to stand at a total of 38520.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.38.